Pete Davidson defends fiancée Ariana Grande, says she’s not ‘some girl’

Actor Pete Davidson stood beside Ariana Grande, his fiancé, after she was trolled online for wearing a pendant that belonged to Pete’s late father. Pete shared a picture of Grande wearing the pendant and it led to trouble. The pendant has the numbers 8418 on it, which is the badge number of Pete’s father, who died following 9/11 attacks in the New York City. Grande and Davidson both have the number tattooed on themselves.

💫🌌🌃⚡️💍☁️🖤🗝 A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jul 13, 2018 at 9:45pm PDT

According to reports, one person commented that no girl should ever wear his dad’s chain, adding that it was disrespectful. Pete quickly defended himself. He wrote that the necklace was one of the most important things that he owns, and he gets to decide what to do with it.

He replied that Ariana is not just any girl, she’s his fiancé and the greatest person he knows. He gave the pendant to her because she has his heart and that is the most ‘precious’ thing he owns. Melted by his response, Ariana commented that she loved him more than anything.

Recently Ariana showed off her love for her fiancé with his name tattooed just above the spot where her ring sits. That’s a lot of love isn’t it?