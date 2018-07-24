Pete Davidson takes a break from Instagram, ladylove Ariana Grande to follow suit

Celebs deleting their posts on Instagram isn’t an uncommon phenomena and now, the latest to join the list is actor-comedian Pete Davidson. The man has deleted all the posts from his Instagram account. He has been a target of several trolls ever since he announced of his engagement to Ariana Grande, late in June.

It all started when a video of Davidson joking about the terrorist attack at the 2017 Manchester court made way online. His ladylove came to his rescue back then. Now, he’s had enough of it all and has purged all the pictures from his profile, although, hinting at a meek possibility of a return.

He posted on Instagram that there’s nothing wrong, but he doesn’t feel the need to be on the platform any longer and states that he cannot be spending his time on negative energy.

Hours after this happened, Ariana too declared that she would maintain a distance from Instagram and Twitter. A fan who noticed her return to Snapchat tweeted about it and she replied him, “Yeh ! i’m prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little. just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative sh*t that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. promised i’d always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy.”

So, let’s wait to see when the either of them decide to return.