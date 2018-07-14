Pic: Justin Bieber passionately kisses fiance Hailey Baldwin in a pool

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are madly in love with each other and they won’t stop letting the world know it. The two got engaged over the last weekend in the Bahamas, and it came as a huge surprise for fans. Later Justin's adorable post for Hailey further left everyone amazed as he wrote, “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.” Hailey, on the other hand also posted a message for him on Twitter. “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!”, wrote Hailey after getting engaged to Justin.

The social media PDA is now on another level as Justin posted a picture on his Instagram account in which we see him passionately kissing his significant other. The couple is currently on a mini-getaway, to ring in their engagement and well, this picture says it all, isn’t it?

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 13, 2018 at 10:10pm PDT

It's cute on so many levels that we lost the count. It has not been very easy for Justin as before he popped the question, he had to take permission from Hailey's father before he proposed to her. It's only after his approval, Justin got down on his knees to ask Hailey if she will marry him. Of course, Justin sought his father's advice too before he met Hailey's dad.

Lets see when will they get married. Until then, celebrate love with Justin as we can expect more social media PDA from him.