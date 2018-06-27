Pics Alert! Just 5-year-old, North West seems all ready for the stardom

The queen of contour, Kim Kardashian who is known to be among the most sensational Hollywood celebrities, seems to be teaching daughter North West a thing or two on how to be a star in the making. North has made many public appearances till now, but after officially falling in the 5-year-old category, the baby doll is surely a paparazzi favourite.

Formerly an anti-paparazzi, the first daughter of the Kardashian-Wests now seems ready for her close-up. And why we say so? The answer to it lies in the pictures below.

Looking all colourful while holding a soft toy in her hand, North West is seen giving a huge wave to all her fans. *much like momma*

She's more camera-ready than even Kim in these candid shots.

Rocking cute candy jewellery, North looks like she's growing into a mini Kim.

And it seems she leads the pack with her mom-tourage in tow.

But then the always smiling North West seems to growing into a ham for a while. *fitness alert of sorts*

Look up here, the kiddo chooses to blend in with the performers of Cats instead of her family in this photo.

Looking at the paps with all that celebrity infused sans, just like momma-papa. *giggles*

And then mastering a hair flip.

Lastly, she also knows how to go incognito when the fans get to be too much. Looks like North West has mastered the art of showbiz at a very young age.

There you go guys, hope this pictures serve enough of evidence that North West is already a star. A blend of the hottest genes, North West is a rising star in the West for sure.