PICS: Brad Pitt spends Father’s Day with kids after the revised custody agreement with Angelina Jolie

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt spent Father’s Day with his children in London. This comes right after his new custody arrangement with estranged wife Angelina Jolie. Last week, the court had ordered Jolie to give him more time with the kids over the Summers.

Finally, a schedule was established for the kids - Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to be able to spend time with their daddy dearest. They had a good time with Brad on the eve of Father’s Day in London as Jolie was shooting for Maleficient 2 there.

As per a report in People, a Los Angeles County judge granted the actor some time and he enjoyed his Sunday with the little ones. Here’s the picture:

The report states that if Jolie doesn’t follow the court’s order, she loses custody of her children. The court documents obtained by US Weekly suggest that the children will divide time between London and Los Angeles until the next court hearing which is to take place on August 13. Maddox, aged 16, however is free to decide whom he wants to spend time with.

Since last week, Pitt has been in the UK. However, he will start shooting for his upcoming flick, Once Upon A Time soon in Hollywood, and that’s when he will shuffle between London and LA in order to spend more quality time with his children.