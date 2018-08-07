home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Picture alert! Bradley Cooper and GF Irina Shayk's trip to Italy is all about a dip in the ocean

Picture alert! Bradley Cooper and GF Irina Shayk's trip to Italy is all about a dip in the ocean

First published: August 07, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Updated: August 07, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

When in Italy, take a dip in the ocean. Well, at least that's what Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk are upto on their trip to this beautiful country. We have come across their pictures from the trip wherein we see them soaking up the sun and taking a dip in the ocean alongside Positano, a cliffside village in Amalfi Coast.

AWWWW I SHIP THEM SO MUCH 😭 i’m in love with these two, holy craps! HIS SMILE, THE WAY THEY LOOK AT EACH OTHER & THEIR HANDS [credits to @/backgrid] • #irinashayk #bradleycooper

A post shared by Irina Shayk Fanpage 🎆 (@lordirinashayk) on

Positano, Italy (August 4, 2018) @irinashayk #irinashayk #bradleycooper #leadeseineshaykcooper #family #familygoals #beautifulfamily #model #supermodel #victoriassecret #intimissimi #sportsillustrated #photo #amazing #lovely #beautiful #gorgeous #beauty #angel #photography #phothoshoot #followforfollow #like4like

A post shared by Irina Shayk 🇷🇺 (@__irina__shayk) on

Positano, Italy (August 4, 2018) @irinashayk #irinashayk #bradleycooper #leadeseineshaykcooper #family #familygoals #beautifulfamily #model #supermodel #victoriassecret #intimissimi #sportsillustrated #photo #amazing #lovely #beautiful #gorgeous #beauty #angel #photography #phothoshoot #followforfollow #like4like

A post shared by Irina Shayk 🇷🇺 (@__irina__shayk) on

 

Now that's how you make your trip count. Once they were done being the water babies, Bradley and Irina were spotted strolling around the village.

Positano, Italy (August 4, 2018) @irinashayk #irinashayk #bradleycooper #leadeseineshaykcooper #family #familygoals #beautifulfamily #model #supermodel #victoriassecret #intimissimi #sportsillustrated #photo #amazing #lovely #beautiful #gorgeous #beauty #angel #photography #phothoshoot #followforfollow #like4like

A post shared by Irina Shayk 🇷🇺 (@__irina__shayk) on

Bradley (43) and Iriana (32) have been dating since 2015 and it was in March 2017 that the couple welcomed their first child together.

Indeed they are setting some serious relationship goals here with all their PDA in Italy.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bradley Cooper #Entertainment #hollywood #Instagram #Irina Shayk #Italy #lifestyle #Positano #travel

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All