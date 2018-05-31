home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Picture alert: Kim Kardashian meets Donald Trump and Twitter has field day

Picture alert: Kim Kardashian meets Donald Trump and Twitter has field day

First published: May 31, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Updated: May 31, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Just yesterday we told you that the reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be heading to the White House to meet the President Donald Trump. Their meeting was to discuss prison reforms and to lobby for a pardon for a 63-year-old lady named Alice Marie Johnson, serving life without parole sentence for the first-time in a non-violent drug offense. And as their meeting took place, Mr Trump shared a picture posing with Kim on Twitter. The caption of this picture read, “Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing.”

 

Then Kim took to Twitter and thanked Donald Trump for meeting her. The reality star thanked the President Trump for his time and hoped the President would grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson.

But well… well; how can we not expect trolls and memes being made on this picture? Twitter definitely had a field day laughing hard over Kim’s meeting with Donald Trump.

Kim Kardashian is not qualified nor knowledgeable enough to go to the White House... then again neither is the president

— Lily 🌻 (@lilyy_76) May 30, 2018

Twitter reactions

These ones are indeed EPIC. We must say when it comes to memes and trolls, the creativity of Twitterati reaches to a whole new level.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Donald Trump #Jokes #Kim Kardashian #Memes #pictures #president #Prison Reforms #reality TV #trolls #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All