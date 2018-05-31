Picture alert: Kim Kardashian meets Donald Trump and Twitter has field day

Just yesterday we told you that the reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be heading to the White House to meet the President Donald Trump. Their meeting was to discuss prison reforms and to lobby for a pardon for a 63-year-old lady named Alice Marie Johnson, serving life without parole sentence for the first-time in a non-violent drug offense. And as their meeting took place, Mr Trump shared a picture posing with Kim on Twitter. The caption of this picture read, “Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing.”

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Then Kim took to Twitter and thanked Donald Trump for meeting her. The reality star thanked the President Trump for his time and hoped the President would grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson.

I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

But well… well; how can we not expect trolls and memes being made on this picture? Twitter definitely had a field day laughing hard over Kim’s meeting with Donald Trump.

Donald is wearing KKW Beauty foundation in Nonsensical Screaming Papaya and Kim is sporting creme lipstick in Kanye We Need to Talk pic.twitter.com/zYqZPUK8ka — kyla (@whatkyIasaid) May 30, 2018

Kim Kardashian is not qualified nor knowledgeable enough to go to the White House... then again neither is the president

— Lily 🌻 (@lilyy_76) May 30, 2018

You... the President of the United States...Consulted a woman who has no never been to prison will never go to prison...has no idea how the process works...on sentencing and prison reforms🤔🤔🤔that’s like me consulting a reality TV star on how to be president...oh wait... — 5’7 Zayy (@zayydmv) May 30, 2018

Kim Kardashian is at the White House discussing Prison Reform. Ivanka is pretending to be Secretary of State. Roseanne Barr says Ambien makes her Racist. It's only 8 am. Jesus take the wheel. #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/dgWCPc2dX2 — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) May 30, 2018

How do you think the convo between #KimKardashian and #DonaldTrump went 👀 pic.twitter.com/OEK7pSWmXW — Power 106 (@Power106LA) May 31, 2018

Twitter reactionsThese ones are indeed EPIC. We must say when it comes to memes and trolls, the creativity of Twitterati reaches to a whole new level.