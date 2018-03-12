Pierce Brosnan issued show cause notice for paan masala ad

The Health Department of the Delhi government slapped Hollywood heavyweight Pierce Brosnan a show cause notice regarding his appearance on a pan masala advert. The notice was issued under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act, 2003 which deals with banning all formats of direct and indirect advertisement of tobacco products. The 63-year-old has been reportedly asked to clarify his position within a span of 10 days.

According to Indian Express, officials said that the actor can face a penalty of Rs 5,000 or two years in prison or both. Additional Director of Health, SK Arora said that the department had information about promos of a “surrogate product” through different platforms. Arora also added that the department has sent the notice to Brosnan through the company and has also been reached out through social media circles.

The notice says, “It may be noted that Mr Pierce Brosnan who is promoting the brand in media, TV channel, vendors and others if any have also become party to this violation and are likely to be punished as per COTPA 2003.” It added that areca nuts or supari used in paan masalas contain cancer causing agents and has been proven scientifically. The notice also said that Brosnan is a role model for many including youngsters and should not promote products that are hazardous.

Brosnan had earlier said that his contract with the company stated that he would be advertising a “breath freshener/tooth whitener.” According to reports, the city government has also asked the paan masala group why punitive action be not initiated against the directors and office holders.