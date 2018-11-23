Piers Morgan’s spat with Ariana Grande upsets his son Spencer Morgan

American Journalist, Piers Morgan apart from his job, is often in the news for his outspoken behaviour and controversial remarks. Piers had recently passed some misogynist remarks about a nude photoshoot by the band Little Mix.

Hey @LittleMix - when are you going to admit you stole this idea from @dixiechicks? pic.twitter.com/dLRX2TMv2k — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 20, 2018

A group of musicians from the band posed naked with their bodies painted with all the criticisms they had faced, such us ‘ugly’, ‘talentless’ and much more. This photoshoot struck a resemblance to a photoshoot done by trio Dixie Chicks, back in 2003, which was the reason Morgan criticized it. The Journalist also went on to say “looks ridiculous… she should put some clothes on”.

also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

This irked many people including Popstar Ariana Grande’s mom, Joan Grande and she lashed out at Morgan and the latter too didn’t hesitate in taking the spat further. However, this didn’t go well with Ariana Grande and she gave it back to Piers by tweeting one long sarcastic para and shutting him up with her savage reply.

Ahh ffs there go my chances https://t.co/oFSfHmUos7 — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) November 21, 2018

I don’t think it was exactly a home run before I got involved.. https://t.co/0agUz8YcoD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 22, 2018

But well, the most affected person here seems to Piers’ son Spencer Morgan, as he expressed his disappointment by saying his father’s stint ruined all his chances of romancing the Popstar. Now, this is both sad and funny. In a reply to the same, dad Morgan trolled his son by saying he never really had a chance. Oops! Better luck next time, Spencer!