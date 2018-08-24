Pink shuts down concert to hug grieving fan

Pop icon Pink just gave us another reason to go awww. At a recent concert in Brisbane, Australia, the singer brought her motherly instincts to the fore as she comforted a 14-year-old girl who recently lost her mother. Yes, the teenager was in for a sweet surprise!

As the concert was going on, the singer stopped mid-way after Leah Murphy, the 14-year-old girl gave her a signal that caught her eye. “My name is Leah – I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mom last month. I would LOVE a hug…Please!” Her sign read. As soon as Pink saw this, she immediately came down from the stage to look for Leah and not only hugged her, but also clicked a couple of selfies with her and autographed her arm.

Speaking to Yahoo! about her meeting with Pink, Leah said, “I was crying a lot and Pink said, ‘Oh don’t cry, you look so pretty. Everything’s going to be okay.’ She was really nice. She’s really sweet.” Leah’s late mom Debbie too had been a fan of the pop singer. So much that she had bought tickets to Pink’s July Sydney show but sadly passed away in June. Leah stated that she and her mother bonded over Pink’s music and the daughter made up her mind to attend the Brisbane concert in her mom’s place. Her aunt who was very much there at the concert also revealed that it turned out to be a priceless moment for her niece.