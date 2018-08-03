Pirates of Controversies! Johnny Depp accuses wife Amber Heard of physical violence

Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Johnny Depp, recently accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of physically assaulting him during while they were married. The new court filing, obtained by People, reveals about these claims made by Depp against Heard, accusing her of assaulting him after he arrived late to her 30th birthday party.

People reports that Heard was allegedly ‘cold’ towards Depp when he arrived to the party. And later when he was reading in bed, Heard in her drunken state allegedly became ‘aggressive and violent, punching him twice in the face’. And Depp, ‘who was not drunk or high on drugs’, allegedly responded by ‘grabbing her arms to stop punching him again and told her to stop’.

However, Heard’s lawyer rubbished off the allegations and said in a statement to People, “These allegations are totally false. One needs only read the recent Rolling Stone article anout Mr. Depp to understand his state of mind. Mr. Depp is currently being sued in multiple venues, including for assaulting a location manager on the set of City of Lies. On many occasions, eyewitnesses observed the extent of the abuse Mr. Depp inflicted on Ms. Heard.”

As per a report by TMZ last month (June), Depp allegedly ‘smashed’ his IPhone into Heard’s face and also offered her money to shut her mouth after the incident.