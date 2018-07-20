home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Post engagement, Justin Bieber is in fresh trouble with his former neighbour

Post engagement, Justin Bieber is in fresh trouble with his former neighbour

First published: July 20, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Updated: July 20, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

 Justin Bieber, who recently got engaged to Hailey Baldwin, has been banned from defending himself in court after he blew off dispositions over the case of vandalism against him. Court documents obtained by The Blast, confirmed that the judge who’s looking into the legal tug of war between the star and his neighbour, has ‘sanctioned’ Bieber for not appearing for his disposition on a number of occasions.

 

Bieber’s neighbour, Jeff Schwartz claimed that the pop idol held loud parties while he was living next to them. Schwartz and his wife also complained that Bieber had chucked eggs at their mansion.

 

Bieber had to pay the Schwartzs’ a sum of $80,000 for damages as a result of throwing eggs. During the trial the jury will be reportedly told that Justin “refused to appear for his deposition". It will also be added that Bieber is liable for the egging incident and that he had done it with malicious intentions.

 

For missing out on his dispositions, Justin has been ordered to fork over Schwartz $7,500 in sanctions, per reports. The judge also ordered the Sorry star to show his financial records and also his net worth within a span of 20 days.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Controversies #controversy #Entertainment #Hailey Baldwin #hollywood #Jeff Schwartz #Justin Bieber #news #Others

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All