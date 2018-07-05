Post her divorce with Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston is being pursued by not one but two suitors!

Jennifer Aniston is working on a new Netflix movie titled Murder Mystery in Montreal these days. We hear she is spreading her infectious energy everywhere around and appeared on sets despite a heavy downpour. And there's a reason why she's all sunshine these days!

If reports are to be believed, then Jennifer is being wooed by not just one but two men! A source reveals to US Weekly, that none of the men is an actor. While one is a 'tech titan' who Jennifer met through a common friend, the other one is a creative mind from the industry who worked with Jen on a project.

That's some super news!

After a marriage that lasted for two and a half years, she and husband Justin Theroux decided to part ways five months back. They said their decision "was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year."

Jennifer's separation from Brad Pitt wasn't on a good note either. Reportedly, Brad fell in love with Angelina Jolie when he was working with her for the film Mr and Mrs Smith and was married to Jen. On January 8 2008, their split became public.

But our Rachel is never short of love!