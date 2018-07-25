PrayforDemi: Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas, Bruno Mars and others send love to Demi Lovato

In a shocking turn of events, Demi Lovato has been hospitalised in Los Angeles following an alleged drug overdose. As per a report published in TMZ, the young singer was found unconscious in her apartment in Hollywood Hills and was treated at the scene with Naloxone, an anti-overdose medicine. Post which, she was taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson has revealed to BBC that Demi is now fine and awake. "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," quoted the source.

As soon as the news broke, a lot of her well-wishers took to social media to send love and strength to Demi. Not just her fans, even celebrities were shaken with the news and were all up to support her. Lady Gaga, The Vamps, Nick Jonas, Bruno Mars, Kim Kardashian, Elle DeGeneres and many others tweeted with this regard.

We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 25, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

Sending lots of light and prayers to you baby girl @ddlovato ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 25, 2018

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato 🙏 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) July 24, 2018

The world is deeply In Love with you @ddlovato xx — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) July 25, 2018

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

We wish Demi a speedy recovery.