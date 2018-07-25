home/ entertainment/ hollywood
#PrayforDemi: Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas, Bruno Mars and others send love to Demi Lovato

First published: July 25, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Updated: July 25, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

In a shocking turn of events, Demi Lovato has been hospitalised in Los Angeles following an alleged drug overdose. As per a report published in TMZ, the young singer was found unconscious in her apartment in Hollywood Hills and was treated at the scene with Naloxone, an anti-overdose medicine. Post which, she was taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson has revealed to BBC that Demi is now fine and awake. "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," quoted the source.

As soon as the news broke, a lot of her well-wishers took to social media to send love and strength to Demi. Not just her fans, even celebrities were shaken with the news and were all up to support her. Lady Gaga, The Vamps, Nick Jonas, Bruno Mars, Kim Kardashian, Elle DeGeneres and many others tweeted with this regard.

 

We wish Demi a speedy recovery.

