Prepare to scream as the first disturbing trailer of Slender Man gets in your head

The scary first trailer for Sylvain White’s horror film Slender Man is out. Based on the legend created by Eric Knudsen on the Something Awful forums in 2009, Slender Man, aka Slenderman, is a tall, faceless, pale man in a suit who stalks children. Over the years, the creepypasta character has become an internet folklore who unfortunately entered the real life in 2014, when two preteen 12-year-old girls in Wisconsin stabbed a friend and attributed the attack to the fictional character. And now the infamous Slender Man has finally made to the big screen.

The trailer of this myth turned into traditional horror movie offers young girls standing in a cemetery, distraught parents, flashlights scanning a forest at night and crawling maggots. We can only see glimpses of the mythical monster in the trailer along with some mysterious disappearances and seemingly unexplained violence, like a girl stabbing herself in the face as a result of the effect that Slender Man supposedly has on people. "He gets in your head, like a virus," one of them explains.

Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, Jaz Sinclair, and Annalise Basso star in the movie as four teenage girls who attempt to debunk the legend of Slender Man. But while doing so they’ve accidentally invited him into their lives – this committing a very costly mistake which cannot be undone.

Javier Botet plays the titular monster in Slender Man, which releases on May 18, 2018.