Debanu Das June 06 2019, 9.33 am June 06 2019, 9.33 am

Chris Evans had a strong message for everyone who plans to organise a ‘Straight Pride’ parade in his hometown of Boston. Evans shared on social media that whoever is planning the event and is seeking permission to conduct the march are being ‘homophobic’. The actor, best known for his portrayal of Captain America in Marvel films, lashed out at a news report which mentioned the event. For the LGBTQ community, June is considered to be the Pride Month.

The Washington Post mentioned in a report that three men from Boston were trying to get a permit from the local government to organise an official Straight Pride. Reportedly, the event that is meant to celebrate heterosexuality, aims to poke fun at identity politics. Evans’ stance is similar to that of his Avengers co-star Dave Bautista. The latter called out on social media a bishop from Rhode Island who was apparently encouraging people to boycott events related to the Gay Pride Month.

Chris Evans fights for the LGBTQ community

Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?? https://t.co/gaBWtq2PaL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Sahady, vice president of Super Happy Fun America, announced that the parade will be hosted sometime around August 31. Super Happy Fun America turns out to be a group that works “on behalf of the straight community.” “We will have the streets closed and be allowed floats and vehicles,” wrote Sahady on a Facebook post. “This is our chance to have a patriotic parade in Boston as we celebrate straight pride.”