June 25 2019, 8.00 pm

Prince Charles has topped the royal family travel league table, spending more than £1.3million trotting around the globe in 2018. The Prince of Wales accounted for nearly half of the Royal Family’s entire travel budget of £2.7million. The cost of official travel by air and rail for Charles and Camilla rose by nearly a third, from £1.01 million to £1.33 million. He used the royal train the most, which costs around £20,000 per trip.

Meghan’s first official engagement with the Queen to Runcorn to open the Mersey Gateway Bridge and visit Chester town hall cost £29,714. Charles and Camilla’s royal tour to the Caribbean and Cuba in February had a price tag of £417,000. Charles also travelled to West Africa for £216,000. It emerged his carbon footprint had risen by 7%. A palace aide said: “His overseas travel was at the behest of the Foreign Office who realises he is a terrific ambassador for Britain.”

Only trips of more than £15,000 are required to be logged, meaning the true value is higher.