Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all set for their first official trip together as the Duke and Duchess

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a sight to behold. The entire globe was glued to its television screens as the two exchanged their wedding vows in a royal ceremony. While Meghan looked ravishing in her white gown, Prince Harry carried the charm of the royal legacy. And now we all are waiting to see them heading for their honeymoon. Well, we don't know when will that happen though, but we sure know about their first official trip as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple is all set to head to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in Autumn.

It's is going to be an official visit and they shall also attend Invictus Games Sydney 2018. The announcement was made by the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace.

We look forward to their amazing pictures.

All the glam from the royal wedding is still fresh in our minds and we can't keep calm to see more of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.