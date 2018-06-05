Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive THE most majestic gift from Queen Elizabeth II

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that took place few weeks back garnered lots of eyeballs. While one would have anticipated that they would earn the best of the gifts, the couple categorically told their friends and well-wishers to donate to charities instead of sending them presents.

Kensington Palace had in fact also released a statement that said, “It should be noted that gifts cannot be brought to St George's Chapel or the Reception that follows at Windsor Castle.”

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earned THE most majestically grand gift from Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen has gifted the lovely couple the York Cottage, from her Sandringham Estate.

Just a little information about the York Cottage, it is situated at Sandringham Estate which is a 20,000 acre estate in Norfolk and is around 110 miles northeast of Kensington Palace. Formerly known as the Bachelor’s Cottage, the cottage was once home to Queen Elizabeth II’s grandparents, King George V and Queen Mary, the Duke and Duchess of York. They resided there until 1925 when Queen Alexandra, the mother of George V died at Sandringham.

The Cottage is a 4 bedroom house that is priced at a whopping Rs. 13 crore. It’s widely spread over 8000 hectares and comprises of a 240-hectare public park and 24-hectare garden that is connected to the main house.

This ain’t the first example of the Queen’s generosity as she has earlier gifted Prince William and Kate Middleton the Anmer Hall and gifted the Birkhall House to Prince Charles and Diana.