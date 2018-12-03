Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new home in Windsor has an India connection

The recently married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be leaving Kensington Palace where they used to reside with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couples used to reside in separate units so far, but it seems like there’s a need for Harry and family to shift base. Reports mentioned that the couple will be moving to Frogmore Cottage, which is Queen Elizabeth II’s estate located in Windsor. While the Royals prepare for a transit to their new home, here’s how the estate has an Indian connection.

Frogmore Cottage was a royal gift to Abdul Karim by Queen Victoria II, who was at the time, the Empress of India. Karim was revered for his service and Frogmore Cottage was a sign of Victoria’s respect towards Karim, her Indian confidant. Karim, as per reports, had arrived in England in 1887, aged 24. His job was to gift the queen a gold coin to mark her Golden Jubilee. He eventually grew close to the queen who gifted him Frogmore Cottage, among other gifts.

According to Shrabani Basu, the author of ‘Victoria and Abdul: The Extraordinary True Story of the Queen’s Closest Confidant’, Victoria would often visit Karim and have tea with his family. However, after Victoria’s funeral, her son Edward VII ordered Karim to return the house and burned all letters from Victoria to Karim.

“His story is now well known in Britain and around the world. Despite Edward VII’s attempt to destroy the letters, Abdul could not be deleted from history,” Mumbai Mirror quoted Basu as saying.