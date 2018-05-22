Prince Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding: We bet you didn't notice THIS in the new pictures

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was no less than a magical affair. In the words of our Desi Girl, Meghan’s good friend and one of the guests at the wedding Priyanka Chopra, this was a wedding which stood for hope and change, and we agree with the same. Though the world officially witnessed the wedding live, there were pictures that went viral too. And the palace recently released three official pictures, making us fall in love again.

However, we bet you did not notice this teeny tiny detail in the pictures. British Author Emily Griffin, who penned the book ‘Something Borrowed’, which was made into a movie, is a big fan of the royals and is known to introduce us to various facets of their lives.

She took to her Instagram account to reveal the fact that the green sofa that was used in these pictures was actually the same one that was used at the time of Prince Harry’s christening!

She captioned it saying, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex purposefully posed on the same green sofa used in Harry's christening portraits at Windsor Castle in 1984. The 1827 sofa is made of gilded mahogany and upholstered with green silk damask. The arms are carved with lotus leaves, the seat is railed with foliage, and there are lions' paw feet at the front, while the back legs are of sabre design. 💚”

How sweet! For more such details about the Royal family, and of course Emily’s latest works, follow her on her Instagram handle emilygiffinauthor.