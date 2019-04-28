Prince William reveals royal baby update as he waits for Harry and Meghan's call

In Com Staff April 28 2019, 7.12 pm April 28 2019, 7.12 pm

Prince William has revealed a phone call from his brother is imminent - but Baby Sussex has not arrived yet. Speculation about the royal baby is reaching fever-pitch, following the Duke of Cambridge all the way to New Zealand where he was paying tribute to the victims of the terror attack in Christchurch. While meeting with well-wishers, Prince William was asked whether there was any sign of the royal baby.

The Duke of Cambridge admitted he had "no idea" and joked the well-wishers would know before he did. While patting his pockets, he said: "I haven't got my phone on me - I have no idea. You guys will find out before I do at this rate." The father-of-three also joked with the crowd that he did not have jet lag because was used to sleep deprivation. He said: "What jet lag? I've got three children now. Jet lag doesn't happen."

Rumours as to Meghan's exact due date have swirled, with the latest reports suggesting her due date is Sunday. But relaxed father-to-be Harry, 34, is set to continue his role at the annual London Marathon, where he will cheer on thousands of runners and hands over medals to those crossing the finish line first.

Meghan, 37, will be able to call on her mum Doria Ragland who has been at her side at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor ready for the birth. In a statement released earlier this month, the newlyweds said they would be keeping plans for the birth private. If Meghan does not opt for a home birth, it is thought she may give birth in the Kensington wing of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, where Amal Clooney gave birth.

Prince William's walkabout yesterday was just one element of the visit, which he is making at the request of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, and on behalf of the Queen, who serves as the monarch of the island nation.