Prince William says losing mum Princess Diana was a 'pain like no other'

In Com Staff May 18 2019, 5.34 pm May 18 2019, 5.34 pm

Prince William has said the pain of losing mum Princess Diana was 'like no other' but helps him relate to others who have lost loved ones. William was just 15 when his mother died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. In a BBC documentary about mental health, the Duke of Cambridge says: “I think when you are bereaved at a very young age – you feel pain like no other pain.

“And you know that in your life it’s going to be very difficult to come across something that’s going to be even worse pain than that. But it also brings you so close to all those others who have been bereaved.” William was 15 and brother Harry 12 when Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997. During the documentary, the 36-year-old also chats with top footballers about how men should tackle their emotions rather than bottling things up.

During his talk with stars including Gareth Southgate, Thierry Henry and Peter Crouch at Cambridge United’s ground, he agrees that suicide being the biggest cause of death for men under 45 is an 'appalling statistic'.

William says: “I think particularly in Britain as well, we are nervous about our emotions, we’re a bit embarrassed sometimes. The British stiff upper lip thing, that’s great and we need to have that occasionally when times are really hard.

"There has to be a moment for that. But otherwise, we’ve got to relax a little bit and be able to talk about our emotions because we’re not robots.”

William also opened up about how his grief affected his job as an ambulance pilot. He added that during his time in the army he had seen men struggle following stints in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He said: “To then go into the ambulance world, which is a much more open and in some cases, very raw, emotional day-to-day stuff, where you’re dealing with families who are having the worst news they could ever possibly have on a day-to-day basis, it leaves you with a very depressing, very negative feeling, where you think death is just around the door everywhere I go.

“And that’s quite a burden to carry and feel. And I felt that with a few jobs that I did, where there were particular personal resonations with the families that I was dealing with. That raw emotion, I just thought to listen, I can’t – I could feel it brewing up inside me and I could feel it was going to take its toll. I had to speak about it.”