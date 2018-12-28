Priyanka Chopra and Franklin Jonas take a road trip to pout city

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with her beau and American singer Nick Jonas earlier this month (December). The actor is currently enjoying her post-wedding bliss and spending some quality time with family. She has also been constantly updating her Instagram with endearing pictures of herself with her extended family. Her pictures make it look like that the newlywed shares a strong bond with the Jonas fam. Let's take into account her latest picture with Nick’s baby brother Franklin Jonas.

The former Miss World took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a selfie that is sure to win your heart. The picture has PeeCee keeping her pout game strong, wearing a white sweater. She is seen posing her head on brother-in-law Franklin’s shoulders, who can be seen donning a red sweatshirt and cap. It seems that the two are out on a road trip and are having a gala time. Priyanka earlier shared a lovey-dovey picture with hubby Nick. Check out her posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 27, 2018 at 5:35am PST

NickYanka recently hosted a lavish wedding reception for Bollywood’s fraternity in which most of the A-listers from the industry marked their presence.

Meanwhile, PeeCee is next to be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.