Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a play date with Kerry Washington

Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are leaving no stone unturned in making sure their romance takes over the world. Amidst speculations of their impending wedding, the duo has been spending much quality time with each other every day. Just last Saturday, the power couple stepped out to watch Kerry Washington's critically-acclaimed play American Son on Broadway.

It was so great seeing you on Saturday @priyankachopra and @nickjonas! Thanks so much for coming 🙏🏾. #AmericanSonPlay pic.twitter.com/rM6KL1TjIY — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 30, 2018

Thanking the two for attending her show, Kerry took to Twitter and posted a string of pictures with the couple. We see Priyanka donning a cheetah printed top and a long printed skirt. She accessorized her outfit with a thick black belt and looked effortlessly beautiful! Nick too looked dapper in a semi-formal suit. Kerry was in her casual best and opted for a black top and a pair of blue denims. The trio was all smiles as they posed for the camera.

Priyanka replied to the tweet saying that Kerry has always been an inspiration to her.

You were incredible @kerrywashington and so was the team of #AmericanSonPlay thank you so much for having us and your amazing advice! You’ve always been an inspiration ❤️🙌🏽good luck and love always! https://t.co/MgKD4hAEzR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 31, 2018

The soon-to-be bride Priyanka recently had a bridal shower hosted for her at Tiffany’s and in attendance were B-Town actors Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre. Her Hollywood pals Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o too made it to the party. The former Miss World could be seen dancing her heart out with mother, Madhu Chopra and future mother-in-law, Denise Jonas.