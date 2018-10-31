Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a play date with Kerry Washington

Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are leaving no stone unturned in making sure their romance takes over the world. Amidst speculations of their impending wedding, the duo has been spending much quality time with each other every day. Just last Saturday, the power couple stepped out to watch Kerry Washington's critically-acclaimed play American Son on Broadway.
Thanking the two for attending her show, Kerry took to Twitter and posted a string of pictures with the couple. We see Priyanka donning a cheetah printed top and a long printed skirt. She accessorized her outfit with a thick black belt and looked effortlessly beautiful! Nick too looked dapper in a semi-formal suit. Kerry was in her casual best and opted for a black top and a pair of blue denims. The trio was all smiles as they posed for the camera.
Priyanka replied to the tweet saying that Kerry has always been an inspiration to her.
The soon-to-be bride Priyanka recently had a bridal shower hosted for her at Tiffany’s and in attendance were B-Town actors Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre. Her Hollywood pals Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o too made it to the party. The former Miss World could be seen dancing her heart out with mother, Madhu Chopra and future mother-in-law, Denise Jonas.