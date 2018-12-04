Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get a special message from Papa Jonas

After a long wait, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially husband and wife. Much to the delight of the fans, the excited newly-weds have been treating everyone with a series of pictures from their glamorous star-studded parties. Our entire social media feed is currently loaded with congratulatory messages for the couple. Amidst these, PeeCee’s father-in-law took to social media to pen a special message for the two. Have a look.

Papa Jonas aka Paul Kevin Jonas attached a picture of Priyanka twirling in her mehndi outfit. “I love you both, dad,” he wrote while congratulating the two. The picture sees Priyanka in a multi-coloured ensemble, designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She accessorised her outfit with traditional jewellery and looked ravishing as ever! It was one of the pictures of the wedding festivities shared by the two on social media.

The pair arrived in Delhi on Monday. They were pictured at the Jodhpur airport where Priyanka looked effortlessly beautiful in a green Sabyasachi saree. The sindoor and the red bridal choora totally complemented her look. Nick, on the other hand, went for a safari jacket with matching pants.

We have learnt that PeeCee and Nick will be hosting their first wedding reception tonight (December 4) and fans have been holding on to the excitement for more pictures!