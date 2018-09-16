Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get mushy as birthday celebrations kick off

Global diva Priyanka Chopra’s fiancé Nick Jonas turned 26 on Sunday. The much-loved pair celebrated the day at a baseball stadium in LA, which also witnessed the attendance of Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and their close friends. In a video, that is currently surfacing online, Nick is seen at the center stage cutting his birthday cake, with his lady-love standing beside. But what hogged all the attention was PeeCee’s ‘special’ birthday gift for Nick, which was ridiculously adorable!

After the cake-cutting session, the singer walked up to Priyanka and shyly planted a peck on her lips! That was indeed enough to send us into a frenzy as this is the first time we have seen the soon-to-be-married couple kiss publicly! No doubt, we all are silently wishing we have a love story like that soon!

Priyanka also took to her Instagram account to treat us with glimpses from her beau’s birthday bash. In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen donning a red dress with hair tied perfectly in a bun, while Nick was at his casual best in a grey tee. Sitting beside Nick is Joe, who can be seen covering his face with a wad of cash.

It’s good to see the two spending a lot of time together. Reportedly, the couple will be tying the knot next year in the USA, and the wedding planning has already begun.