Darshana Devi July 05 2019, 12.13 pm July 05 2019, 12.13 pm

It was back at the 2017 Met Gala that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted making their first public appearance together, giving rise to endless speculations of them dating. The buzz of their then-rumoured-relationship got louder after the pictures of them ringing in 4th of July appeared on the internet. The two weren’t spotted together but fans had assumed them to be on the identical location after the two shared pictures with matching backgrounds. After a good 365 days, it’s now confirmed that the global icons were indeed together on that day.

Nick celebrated 4th of July 2019 with a throwback picture, which has the Jumanji actor sharing the frame with his wife Priyanka, as well his brothers and their respective partners. It turns out that the family had a barbeque night in New York and going by the picture, we assume that the Jonas clan had quite a night as all of them can be seen beaming while posing for a goofy picture. The caption for his picture goes as ‘Last year at our 4th of July bbq’.

Here’s Nick Jonas’ throwback post:

Here’s a picture of Nick from 2018:

View this post on Instagram Brothers. The tradition continues. 🇺🇸 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

Take a look at Priyanka’s 4th of July 2018 post here:

Priyanka Chopra's post on 4th of July 2018

Priyanka, on the other hand, took the hubby way and rang in the day with a throwback post too. Sharing an endearing picture of her that sees her placing her head on Nick’s shoulders, she penned a note saying, “Thank you America for being so generous to me and all of mine.” The picture features the couple chilling in some restaurant in NYC, in which Nick is seen donning an American Flag shirt.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in New York