image
Wednesday, October 3rd 2018
English
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to have a royal wedding in Jodhpur?

Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to have a royal wedding in Jodhpur?

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 03 2018, 12.35 pm
back
Entertainmenthollywoodnick jonasPeeCeePriyanka ChopraSudeep Dutt
nextRapper Kanye West’s basketball boots may get the boot
ALSO READ

Emotional Jr. NTR asks fans to drive safe after losing his father to accident

With a press premiere 3 days prior to release, 96 attains classic status

Kanye West's father beats cancer, celebrates with plate full of bugs