Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to have a royal wedding in Jodhpur?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are undisputedly the most adored couple globally. No matter how busy the two are, they always manage to spare some time to be with each other! Nick, who recently flew down to Mumbai to meet Priyanka, headed off to Jodhpur on Tuesday morning along with his lady love for a day. While in Jodhpur, the two celebrated Priyanka’s dear friend Tamanna Dutt’s husband Sudeep Dutt’s birthday and PeeCee gave us a glimpse of the same on Instagram.

The pair got together with a couple of friends for a lunch date and seems like they had a good day. The picture shows Priyanka donning a white top and blue pants while Nick was in his charcoal grey baseball cap, matching tee and black shades.

However, the couple’s trip to Jodhpur has also sparked rumours that the two arrived in the city to look at potential wedding venues. They were recently spotted at the Mehrangarh Fort, which is considered as one of the largest forts in India and a favourite wedding destination. Looks like the duo is up for a grand royal wedding and this makes it difficult for us to wait for the grand celebrations any longer!