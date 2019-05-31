Antara Kashyap May 31 2019, 5.49 pm May 31 2019, 5.49 pm

Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the most talked about baby in the world at the moment. The son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie has been visited by several influential people since he was born on May 6. The newest addition to this list is his mum's BFF and our own Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka along with her husband Nick Jonas visited the royal couple and their new born over the weekend at Windsor and showered him with fancy gifts. It is not unknown that Priyanka Chopra loves Tiffany and Co. and hence she got the little ones a bunch of gifts which included a $250 bubble-blower in silver.

According to a report by the Sun, Priyanka and Nick were charmed by baby Archie. "They thought baby Archie was just adorable and Meg is loving her new life," said the Sun source. Meghan also looked well adjusted in her new life as a royal mother, "She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mum swimmingly," reported the Sun.

Recently, a rumour surfaced that Priyanka and Meghan's friendship had hit a sour patch when the royal didn't attend Priyanka's wedding in India. The rumours gained mileage when Priyanka skipped Meghan's baby shower in New York. However, the recent event proves that Meghan and Priyanka are close despite missing out on important occasions in each other's lives. Priyanka was also one of the first ones to have had wished the royal couple when baby Archie was born. She posted a story of the royal declaration of the baby's birth and wrote "Congratulations M&H".

Priyanka and Meghan have been friends since Meghan's acting days in America. Priyanka on many occasions had stood up to people referring to Meghan as "Prince Harry's girlfriend" instead of "Meghan Markle, actress". They definitely have a very strong friendship and we wish it remains the same for them.