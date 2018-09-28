Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will give you LDR goals!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ whirlwind romance has been an obsession for many. It seems like it was just yesterday that the duo had us speculating about dating rumours after their joint public appearances and flirtatious Instagram comments. And here they are, engaged and all! No matter how busy the two stars really are, they seems to manage to make enough time for each other! Here’s a recent picture of the two, which will surely be relatable to you if you’re trying to ace a long-distance relationship.

The picture showing Nick Jonas video-chatting with his lade-love Priyanka has made its way to the internet. The much adorable picture, shared by a fan club, sees PeeCee happy FaceTiming her beau while Nick stares at her endearingly. The Quantico star recently flew to India to work on her next project The Sky Is Pink and it looks like Nick cannot stay away from his fiancé too long.

It was at Isha Ambani’s engagement in Lake Como, Italy, where Nickyanka last spent some quality time together. Immediately after which, PeeCee’s work commitments separated them again.

Speculations are rife that the two will finally tie the knot this November and fans have been waiting with bated breath for the two to confirm the date!