There’s no end to exotic vacations when it comes to the Jonas clan. Must admit, the family has time and again left us crying in envy with pictures of their deluxe holidays –be it pre-wedding or post-wedding bashes with the presence of the entire family, honeymoons or success parties. Currently, the newest additions to the family are having the time of their lives in Miami and are turning up the heat in sizzling bikinis. Yup, we’re talking about Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.

A couple of pictures from their vacay have made it to the internet that see the J sisters, clad in stunning bikinis, spending quality time by the pool with their supposedly new puppy. While PeeCee can be seen in a maroon swimsuit topped with a long embroidered shrug, Turner is seen in a stunning green bikini. Both the ladies have opted for messy high buns and are surely setting the temperatures soaring! In another picture, the Desi Girl was spotted in a floral multi-coloured loose shirt and the last few pics see Sophie carrying her adorable four-legged golden retriever.

Sophie has had a tough phase as she recently lost one of her dogs, Waldo, an Alaskan Klee Kai puppy who was struck and hit by a car in New York City. In honour of their dog, both Sophie and her husband Joe Jonas got matching tattoos and shared pictures of the same on Instagram. The tattoo features a lifelike portrait of their beloved pup.

