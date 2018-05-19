Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Royal Wedding; but her fashion charisma is amiss

Even as the world waited for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to tie the knot, Indians the world over were waiting for another moment at the Royal Wedding; our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra. Now Chopra usually exceeds expectations in the dressing-for-a-special-occasion department but one couldn’t say the same about the most followed wedding in recent history. The Quantico star arrived with her close friends, Abigail Spencer and Janina, and frankly, the ladies who flanked her on either side did a far better job of being a royal fashion booster, than PeeCee herself.

Priyanka was wearing a lilac custom piece by Vivienne Westwood and a fascinator by Philip Treacy and was styled by Mimi Cuttrell. The satiny finish of the dress looked quite tacky and even the fascinator was hardly fascinating. The makeup was too pink with a forced glossy delicacy. Had Priyanka opted for her usual dark mattes or even slight nude ones which she pulls off with smoky eyes, it would have brought about a better effect than the shiny pink lip shade she wore. Also, the accessories were plain average, and the stilettos coupled with the dress made it look way too made up, with the key of simplicity missing here. The dress was too basic and clearly lacked imagination.

We are used to seeing PeeCee push the envelope with her red carpet appearances. Be it her Ralph & Lauren Number at the Met Gala last year, or her Oscar red carpet appearances, Priyanka has always stunned us with her fashion sense. It is not every day that one gets to attend a Royal Wedding. Even if simplicity was the key here, it could have been done in a better way. We would have loved to see a different combination of pastels thrown around in a delicate way, with a slight spunk.

The first Monday in May #Throwback A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

Well, better luck next time, Priyanka.