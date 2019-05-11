Priyanka Chopra believes she is married to a 'Game Of Thrones family', here's why

Darshana Devi May 11 2019, 4.36 pm May 11 2019, 4.36 pm

The popularity of Game Of Thrones knows no bounds. After 2 long years of wait, the show finally hit our lappy screens on April 26 and good lord, it has been grabbing all the headlines and how! From its shocking twists to Jon Snow finally learning about his Targaryen identity and Daenerys losing two of her dragons, the makers have done the best of their capabilities to leave us stumped! It looks like you’re not the only one who waits breathlessly for Monday to arrive. The obsession is no less when it comes to Sophie Turner’s (who plays Sansa Stark in the series) in-laws too!

Priyanka Chopra, during her recent interaction with AP Entertainment, revealed how the Jonas Family have made it a tradition to watch the episodes together. "I am married to a Game of Thrones family, I guess. Whenever we are in town together, we try and do it together. The last episode, I wasn’t in town but I think everyone in the family got together, like 15 people, and watched the episode,” she said. She further spoke about how her singer-husband Nick Jonas is a ‘huge fan’ of the show and expressed her sadness over the all-time fantasy series finally bidding goodbye soon.

"My husband is a huge, huge fan and I think that Sophie is so amazing in the show that we have to keep watching it and it just gets you. So yeah, I love Game of Thrones. I can’t wait to find out... I am so sad, it's getting over now,” she continued.

A day before the first episode of the final season aired, elated PeeCee also took to her IG to wish sister-in-law Sophie good-luck by posting an image of the latter’s GOT character seated on the coveted Iron Throne. The picture also has Priyanka’s pet Diana sitting next to the throne.

Here’s Priyanka’s Instagram post for Sophie:

The second last episode of the show, episode 5 will be aired this coming Monday. The upcoming episode is also said to be ‘the biggest’ of all episodes this season.