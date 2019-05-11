  3. Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra believes she is married to a 'Game Of Thrones family', here's why

Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra believes she is married to a 'Game Of Thrones family', here's why

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about the Jonas family's obsession over Game Of Thrones.

back
DaenerysDianaEntertainmentGame Of ThroneshollywoodJon SnowPriyanka ChopraSansa TurnerSophie Turner
nextDoctor Strange 2: Release date, sequel cast, plot, villains and more details right here

within