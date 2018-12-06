Priyanka Chopra finally REACTS on being called a 'global scam artist'

Fans are still not able to get over their obsession with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ fairytale wedding. Ever since the two started with their pre-wedding festivities, fans have been constantly treated with inside pictures and video snippets. However, the pictures and videos of the dreamy wedding didn’t go well with someone, who chose to express her displeasure in a bizarre article. The lengthy piece, published on Tuesday afternoon by The Cut, accused Priyanka of being a ‘global scam artist’ and suffered a major backlash on social media for the same.

Priyanka, who chose to remain tight-lipped about the same until now, has finally responded. When the Quantico star was quizzed about the issue, she preferred to give her reply in a rather calm manner by saying, "I don't even want to react or comment. It's not even in my stratosphere. I'm in a happy place at this moment. These kinds of random things can't disturb it,” at an event in Delhi. We wonder if ‘the random thing’ has bothered hubby Nick even a little, or will he too prefer to remain too cool about it as well!

A lot of celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and even PeeCee’s in-law’s Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner lashed out at the publication. Post this, The Cut issued a public apology and removed it from the site.

This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next. https://t.co/G3hvXmhm9O — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) December 5, 2018

This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit. https://t.co/iYKaifKJP6 — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) December 5, 2018