Hollywood Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Ellen DeGeneres and others in 50 most powerful women list Darshana Devi March 19 2019, 11.20 am March 19 2019, 11.20 am

Priyanka Chopra’s name is synonymous to global domination. In a career span of 17 years, the former Miss World has achieved almost everything any actor can dream of. Now the actor-producer has added another feather to her cap. After featuring in Forbes 100 Most influential list and Variety’s 500 Most Influential list, PeeCee is now among the 50 most powerful women in entertainment along with many other renowned international faces. The list, presented by USA Today, ‘honours women who have redefined the entertainment industry and changed the game in their respective lines of work’.

In it, Priyanka has been named alongside other power players like Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman, Tina Fey, among others. While speaking of this international recognition to a leading daily, an elated Priyanka said, “For me, power is simply an energy that empowers me to do what I love. It’s the ability to open doors, and turn my dreams into a reality of what I was destined to do.”

“I feel privileged to share this platform with these amazing women who have each pushed through their own challenges and created their own realities and today stand shoulders above everyone in their chosen careers. It does give one a feeling of achievement,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Desi Girl has The Sky Is Pink in her kitty, which will feature her beside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Hussain. The film is slated to hit the screens in October 2019. She recently also appeared in husband Nick Jonas’ music video Sucker alongside Joe and Kevin Jonas and their partners Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.