Priyanka Chopra gets an endearing welcome by Denise Miller Jonas
Darshana Devi
December 08 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding details have bombarded the internet and the world, still, can’t stop talking about it. Just like the couple, the families of both the sides are equally exhilarated to welcome the new members. After the wedding festivities finally concluded, PeeCee’s mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, took to her Instagram account to welcome her son’s new bride to the Jonas family. Her message for her daughter-in-law will totally leave you in awe!

Mama Jonas put up a lovely picture which sees Priyanka-Nick with their bridesmaids and groomsmen. In this, she officially greeted Priyanka by addressing her as ‘Mrs Jonas’ and mentioned that her heart is overflowing with joy and love for the couple. She signed off saying, “I love you, Mom.” There could be no better way to start a new journey for Priyanka. Through the journey of the wedding, Mama Jonas kept posting that she couldn’t wait to have Priyanka as a bride. Undoubtedly, the two are already setting mother-daughter goals.

Denise is often spotted leaving fine comments on Priyanka’s pictures. She also shares a close bond with Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. Previously, Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas shared a delightful message for the pair with a picture which sees Priyanka twirling in her mehndi outfit.