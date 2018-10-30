Priyanka Chopra gets candid on what makes beau Nick Jonas her right man

Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot soon. The two had remained tight-lipped about their relationship for the longest time and finally made it official with a traditional Roka ceremony held in August. After Nick gave us a sneak-peek into his love story with the Quantico actor on a chat show, the latter has now opened up (for the first time) about what it is that makes her significant other the right man for her.

The actor believes that the key to a long-lasting relationship is ‘trust’ and ‘respect’.

“Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you,” revealed the 36-year-old to People on Monday night at the Bumble India launch in New York City.

“By that, I don’t mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life,” she added.

“Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours,” she continued. “Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That’s respect, and that’s incredible to have.”

The former Miss World, who is also an investor in dating app Bumble India, advised that women should never settle for less than what they deserve.

''Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There's so much that comes out of that. I think don't settle for less than that,” she concluded.

Ahead of the upcoming wedding, Chopra celebrated her bridal shower on Sunday night. Reports suggest that the couple is set to tie the knot in India in December.