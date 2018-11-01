Priyanka Chopra has a cameo in Isn’t it Romantic, trailer included

Priyanka Chopra has a lot on her plate. While she is doing a Bollywood film with Farhan Akhtar, she has Hollywood films like Isn’t It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and Cowboy Ninja Viking in her kitty. And amidst all this is her wedding with Nick Jonas. However, her wedding is not the topic of our discussion today. The trailer of her film Isn’t It Romantic with Liam Hemsworth has made it to the internet, and we must say, we like our desi girl’s performance, even though it is just a blink-and-miss appearance!

Isn’t It Romantic is a story of a girl named Natalie played by Rebel Wilson who hates her life and dreams of a fairytale. She is one big fan of romantic comedies and one fine day she gets injured in the head and bam, she wakes up being a part of one. She meets Blake, a handsome hunk played Liam Hemsworth and has a new life with a gay sidekick too. Priyanka Chopra has a role to play in this new life of Natalie, but we ain’t sure what exactly her character has to do, as we hardly see our desi girl for a few seconds.

Well, Priyanka had earlier tweeted that she does not have a big role in the film and looks like this trailer was a reminder of that. However, we do like the trailer and are looking forward to getting all mushy as we watch this one.