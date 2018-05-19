Priyanka Chopra is all ecstatic as she gears up for the Royal Wedding

Priyanka Chopra is thrilled and so are we. The gorgeous actress who is making India proud on international soil is the royal bride Meghan Markle’s very good friend and has been invited to the latter’s wedding with Prince Harry. Naturally, just like any bestie, PeeCee is ecstatic that her friend is tying the knot and can’t contain her excitement.

We came across Priyanka’s story where she is in a hat store full of fabulous designs. We just cannot wait to see which one she will be adorning. She also revealed a glimpse of her designer working on her dress. Take a look.

She also posted pictures of her straight from the UK, to reveal the pre-wedding shenanigans.

Welcomed by the UK sun... #nomakeupnofilter A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 18, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

Now we just await the combination of all these creations and how our Desi Girl will carry all these.

The preparations for the Royal Wedding are in full swing as the world awaits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking the vows. It is also to be seen as to which Hollywood stars will be making their appearance, if any.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped the third and final season of Quantico, and will be making her comeback in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’.