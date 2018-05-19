home/ entertainment/ hollywood

Priyanka Chopra is all ecstatic as she gears up for the Royal Wedding

First published: May 19, 2018 01:44 PM IST | Updated: May 19, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Priyanka Chopra is thrilled and so are we. The gorgeous actress who is making India proud on international soil is the royal bride Meghan Markle’s very good friend and has been invited to the latter’s wedding with Prince Harry. Naturally, just like any bestie, PeeCee is ecstatic that her friend is tying the knot and can’t contain her excitement.

We came across Priyanka’s story where she is in a hat store full of fabulous designs. We just cannot wait to see which one she will be adorning. She also revealed a glimpse of her designer working on her dress. Take a look.

@priyankachopra is going hat crazy as she gears up for the Royal Wedding 📷 @priyankachopra #royalwedding #priyankachopra #princeharry #meghanmarkle #entertainment #bollywood #hollywood

A post shared by IN.com (@getindotcom) on

And here is a sneak peak PeeCee gives at her outfit at the Royal Wedding 📷 @priyankachopra #priyankachopra #royalwedding #princeharry #meghanmarkle #entertainment #bollywood #hollywood

A post shared by IN.com (@getindotcom) on

She also posted pictures of her straight from the UK, to reveal the pre-wedding shenanigans.

Welcomed by the UK sun... #nomakeupnofilter

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Pre Wedding SHEnanigans! 12:10AM the morning of...and still waiting for the dress! 📌 #funtimes #memories @mimicuttrell @maxeroberts @alice_7915 @natashapal @patidubroff @danasupnick #teamPC

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Now we just await the combination of all these creations and how our Desi Girl will carry all these.

The preparations for the Royal Wedding are in full swing as the world awaits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking the vows. It is also to be seen as to which Hollywood stars will be making their appearance, if any.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped the third and final season of Quantico, and will be making her comeback in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Entertainment #hollywood #Meghan Markle #Prince Harry #Priyanka Chopra #Royal wedding

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All