image
Tuesday, September 11th 2018
English
Priyanka Chopra is inspired by Meghan Markle in this royal copy

Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra is inspired by Meghan Markle in this royal copy

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 10 2018, 10.41 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodMeghan MarklePrince HarryPriyanka Chopra
nextFreida Pinto wants a spoiler-free Mowgli surprise for India
ALSO READ

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up about Irrfan Khan’s comeback

Salman Khan will not play a villain, at least not on screen

Dangal Sound Designer sounds off reports of Aamir Khan’s timely aid to save his life