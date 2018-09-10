Priyanka Chopra is inspired by Meghan Markle in this royal copy

It is well known that Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle share a close relationship, but it seems like the BFFs will go a bit further than that. We mean that PeeCee wants to draw similarities. It seems like the Quantico star was quite impressed by the photoshoot of the Duchess of Sussex with her husband Prince Harry, and as such, she struck a deal with their photographer.

Alexi Lubomirski was the photographer who clicked the pics for the royals’ engagement ceremony. A recent post on his Instagram account shows Priyanka and Nick Jonas in a similar pose as the royals’. The pic shows Nick in a white suit, sitting on a sofa as Priyanka, in a black dress, sits on the floor. Priyanka’s head is tilted towards Nick as she is seen holding his hand.

The pose is similar to that of Meghan and Harry, except that in their case, their heads were closer. Priyanka and Meghan go back a long way and the former was also invited to her wedding. “We bonded as actors. We just became friends, like two girls would,” Priyanka told People in 2017.

Speaking about his engagement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nick said: “The story sort of wrote itself. It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in. And we’re very happy.”