image
Thursday, October 4th 2018
English
Priyanka Chopra is now also a tech investor!

Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra is now also a tech investor!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 04 2018, 10.00 am
back
BumbleCowboy Ninja VikingEntertainmentHolberton SchoolhollywoodPriyanka ChopraThe Sky Is Pink
nextChris Hemsworth: Roles suffered after having kids
ALSO READ

Why should boys have all the fun, asks Priyanka Chopra

Karma is a bitch: Priyanka Chopra, Chris Pratt’s Cowboy Ninja Viking delayed

Priyanka Chopra says goodbye to Alex Parrish before Quantico's season finale