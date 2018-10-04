Priyanka Chopra is now also a tech investor!

Global diva Priyanka Chopra is one actor who is conquering the world in literal sense. The actor, who has been making our country proud in the western shores, has undeniably made a mark for herself in Hollywood. Hence it won’t come as a surprise if she adds another feather in her multi-faceted hat. After being a model, actor, producer and singer, PeeCee is now to become a tech investor!

The actor has invested in two technology-based companies namely, Bumble and Holberton School. Bumble is a dating and social media app which the Quantico star will be helping in launching it in India in the coming months and the latter is a coding education company.

In an interview with New York Times, Priyanka said, "I don't want to just be one of those people who is like, 'Yeah, I want to be on the tech bandwagon -- how are they making so much money?' It's not about that."

"You just hang out and you’re learning. It’s amazing. Geeks are taking over the world. If they haven’t already."

Her investments will strive to expand gender diversity in the tech space and make some social impact.

On the work front Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. She also has Hollywood film Cowboy Ninja Viking in her books.