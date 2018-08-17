Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and the ‘type’ of love they share

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their much-recorded relationship is about to enter a new phase. After Nick proposed marriage to his lady love, the actor-singer is now in Mumbai for an Indian style engagement. Naach, gaana and what not. But even through the festivities, when the two families will let their hair down, special arrangements are being made for what Nick will eat. No processed sugar for him which means no soda or normal Mithai. Nick Jonas is diabetic.

The 25-year-old was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2005. He was barely a teenager then. In a 2009 interview to the good housekeeping, he said, “I was peeing 20 times a day! I couldn't close my mouth because I was so thirsty and my tongue would get very hard. We were staying in a hotel at the time, and I remember going back to the room and sitting in a chair. I sat there by myself for 15 minutes and didn't fall asleep. My parents walked in and that was the moment they knew something was wrong. We went to the doctor the next day, and found out it was diabetes.”

Diabetes, however, didn’t stop him from realising his dreams. He made music. Lots of it. Managed his diet too to get the body that our PeeCee clearly digs. His parents Kevin and Denise have helped manage it since the diagnosis. His Maa thinks the world of him. “There is very little that actually scares Nicholas, but yes, he does give himself shots when needed. He wears an insulin pump, so shots aren't needed all the time. The shots were an adjustment for him at first, I think, but he is more adjusted than I am to everything! He is pretty amazing and has handled this tremendously well,” she said.

His condition, though not dire, is permanent and says a lot about the choices that Priyanka is ready to make for the man she truly loves. It’s not for nothing that her man shut down the Tiffany’s in New York.