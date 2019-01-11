image
Friday, January 11th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas honeymoon: Nick gives is a glimpse of his sun kissed wife in a bikini

Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas honeymoon: Nick gives is a glimpse of his sun kissed wife in a bikini

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 11 2019, 12.49 pm
back
Denise Miller-JonasEntertainmenthollywoodHoneymoonJealousnick jonasPriyanka ChopraThe Sky Is Pink
nextWHAT! Oscars 2019 to take place without a host after Kevin Hart’s dramatic exit?
ALSO READ

Alia Bhatt back to looking chic at the airport, redeems herself from the disastrous pyjama

Tapsee Pannu’s shocking revelation about being termed UNLUCKY is not the only thing wrong in movie business

After Switzerland, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are soaking in the Caribbean sun