Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas honeymoon: Nick gives is a glimpse of his sun kissed wife in a bikini

There is no end to the celebrations when it comes to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. After leaving us in awe with their dreamy wedding pictures, it’s now their dreamy honeymoon-pictures that we can’t get enough of. The couple is treating fans with exquisite sneak-peeks of their honeymoon and, obviously, we cannot get enough. Just two days after the pictures of the couple landing in the Caribbean stormed the internet, Nick has now treated us with a glimpse of their beachy vacay.

The Jealous hit-maker took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the couple having a gala time on the beautiful beach. The video sees PeeCee enjoying herself on a swing, sporting a yellow bikini. While she does that, Nick can be seen capturing the moment in a video. He also attached a heart emoji along with his post. Nick earlier put up an extremely adorable picture of him with his wife, where the Desi Girl is seen hugging him from behind, looking lovely in a white floral gown. Nick can be seen in a mustard suit, striking a pose with a cigar in his hand. The picture caught the attention of his mom Danielle Miller-Jonas too, who took a jibe at the actor by commenting, “Like my mustard suit?”

View this post on Instagram Mr. & Mrs. Jonas A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 10, 2019 at 3:46pm PST

Reportedly, the Caribbean honeymoon was a complete surprise for the Quantico actor. A report on an international website reads, “She had no idea it was going to be the Caribbean and Nick is planning everything for the trip, it's all a complete surprise to Priyanka. She knew it was a honeymoon trip but didn't find out where they were going until they landed."