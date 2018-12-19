Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: PeeCee introduces Nick as her husband

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a grand reception for the media on Wednesday night. The two wowed the guests with their stunning entry in blue and grey! Priyanka dazzled in a blue embellished lehenga with a perfectly done hair bun. Nick, too, was his suited-booted best. Minutes after the two stepped out to greet the invitees, PeeCee, while addressing the guests, introduced Nick as ‘my husband’, leaving us in awe.

The two looked every bit divine and the post-wedding glow was much visible on both their faces. One couldn’t take eyes off her beautifully applied sindoor which totally complemented Priyanka’s newlywed look. While giving her speech, PeeCee also thanked her mother Madhu Chopra, who was the host of the evening. Furthermore, unlike other celebrity couples, these folks kept it extremely personal and greeted the guests one by one. Coming to the reception venue, it was beautifully adorned with large white flowers with the stage displaying the couple’s insignia, ‘NP’.

The two are all set to host another reception for Priyanka’s industry colleagues on Friday. We are already finding it difficult to hold our breath for the big night. The duo tied the knot as per Christian and Hindu traditions on December 1 and 2 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.