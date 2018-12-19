Hollywood Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: The groom arrives in the Bay! Darshana Devi December 19 2018, 5.55 pm December 19 2018, 5.55 pm

The jet-setting newlyweds, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their post-wedding bliss. The two are leaving no stone unturned to set major #CoupleGoals and are seen cherishing every bit of their time together. The pair is set to host a media reception in Mumbai tonight (November 19). Nick arrived in the city and was pictured by our shutterbugs. Donning a cool and casual look, Nick looked all ready for the reception.

Since the time the two first made their relationship official, the videshi boy has always been on the go. After the pre-wedding festivities, Nick flew back to the US and was seen chilling with his lady-love at the US Open. Following this, he met PeeCee in the capital where the latter was shooting for The Sky Is Pink. Next, he flew back to Mumbai again and jetted off to Jodhpur for his wedding. The couple then headed to Oman for a mini honeymoon. After Oman, the two were pictured chilling in Mumbai again. Jonas then finally bid goodbye to lady-love and left for the US. Now, he is back here again for the reception. Phew! What a jet-setter!

Coming to the upcoming reception, fans are keenly waiting to catch glimpses of the two all decked for the big night. We wonder how beautiful it is going to be!