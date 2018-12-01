image
Saturday, December 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sangeet: Nick grooves to the tunes of Bom Diggy Diggy

Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sangeet: Nick grooves to the tunes of Bom Diggy Diggy

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 01 2018, 12.31 pm
back
Bollywoodbom diggy diggyEntertainmentnick jonasparineeti chopraPriyanka ChopraSonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: A guide for dummies will keep guests well-informed!
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: The couple to have a cricket match ahead of their haldi ceremony?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Singer Manasi Scott to perform at the functions?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: The Ambanis arrive at Jodhpur to grace the festivities