Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sangeet: Nick grooves to the tunes of Bom Diggy Diggy

The entire world is waiting for global couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to tie the knot on December 2. As per the reports, the two had a Sangeet ceremony last night and it looks like they had a ball. As we heard earlier, groom-to-be Nick was to perform at the Sangeet ceremony and choreographer Ganesh Hegde prepped him for the same. We are sure that you have been waiting for inside deets with bated breath. So, here you go! Presenting you some interesting info from Nickyanka’s sangeet bash.

As per a report by Filmy Monkey, the ceremony went on till early morning and Nick performed on the song Bom Diggy Diggy from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Damn, we just can’t wait to have a glimpse of the videshi dulha dancing to the tunes of a typical Bollywood song! The report adds that the singer also gave a live performance on stage with his band.

Furthermore, it’s also in the news that Nick had a special act planned for his bride-to-be which left the latter emotional. The function apparently also included performances by Parineeti Chopra on Bollywood, Punjabi and Rajasthani numbers.

The couple is expected to have their haldi ceremony today (December 1) and will be having a Christian and a Hindu traditional wedding tomorrow.