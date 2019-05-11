  3. Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out on a double date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out on a double date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra shares a selfie that sees her posing with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner while watching the play Beetlejuice The Musical.

back
Beetlejuice The MusicalDesi girlEntertainmenthollywoodjoe jonasmiss worldnick jonasPriyanka ChopraSophie Turner
nextDrake takes you inside Air Drake, his brand new $100 million private jet and it has an Indian connect

within