Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out on a double date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Darshana Devi May 11 2019, 2.40 pm May 11 2019, 2.40 pm

Actor-entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra is undeniably one of the most active personalities on social media. The actor has been ruling both Twitter and Instagram and it's not just because she enjoys a gigantic fan base but also because she literally posts an hour-by-hour update of her life on social media. Ever since she got married, her IG profile has been full of lovey-dovey posts for hubby Nick Jonas and her chilling sessions with the Jonas family. The diva, along with Nick, has been frequently spotted out and about together with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the other power couple. The four decided to step out on yet another double date and opted for a Broadway play to enjoy their evening.

The former Miss World put up a selfie that sees her posing with Nick, Joe and Sophie while watching the play Beetlejuice The Musical. Joe seems to be the one who clicked the picture with the four of them holding a play booklet in hand, on that has the name Beetlejuice written on it. While Nick is seen wearing a serious expression, the girls along with Joe are seen flashing their wide smiles. PeeCee also sang praises for the cast and the crew of the play in her caption.

Here’s Priyanka’s Instagram post:

Sophie and Joe recently got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 1. Opening up on the impromptu marriage ceremony, Priyanka recently spoke about how they made it happen. "It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe, I think, had this idea that he wanted to do this. We were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, people that we met. We were like, 'Alright, we're going to set up this wedding now, we're going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive,’” she told Access.

“We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived. Diplo Instagram Live-d the whole thing, it was awesome,” she concluded.