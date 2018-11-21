Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to have a Christian wedding on December 3?

Fans are not yet over the ravishing wedding pictures of the stunning couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. But well it is time to move on as another big wedding of the year is coming up! It’s global duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who are all set to tie the knot. Ahead of their impending wedding, we now hear that the two are to take the DeepVeer way and will be having two weddings.

Mid-day reports that the duo will tie the knot as per the Hindu tradition, which will be followed by a Christian wedding on December 3. Revealing more about the big day, the site adds, "Both ceremonies will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. While the bridal trousseau will be an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation, she will sport a Ralph Lauren ensemble for the Christian wedding. The couple will exchange Tiffany wedding bands."

What we also hear is that Nick will croon a Hindi song on one of the days, for his lady-love. Reports add that Nick will also groove to a number of Bollywood songs and will be choreographed by Ganesh Hegde.

PeeCee, who is currently in the capital shooting for The Sky Is Pink, is expected to join Nick on November 28 in Jodhpur for the dance rehearsals.

