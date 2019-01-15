Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: VJ Karan Kundra treats fans with unseen pictures of their sangeet ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ sangeet ceremony was truly a dreamy affair. We still can’t get over the inside video which PeeCee treated her fans with, right after the day the ceremony was held. The star-studded night saw some of the biggest celebrities from around the globe dancing the night away and needless to say, we loved every bit of it. Well, it’s the Desi Girl’s wedding after all, how can the pictures stop coming? Thanks to TV anchor Karan Kundra, we have another round of pictures from the big fat ceremony.

Karan took to Instagram to share the unseen pictures, which have Nickyanka posing with him and his girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar. The background of the picture displays the ravishing decoration of the venue, which makes us wish that we could be a part of it too. Both Priyanka and Nick dazzled in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfits. While Priyanka stunned in an embellished gold and silver sequin sari, Nick looked dashing in a black bandhgala. The rest of the pictures also feature Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia, film producer Srishti Behl Arya, screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh and their other friends. Kundra rightly called it a ‘magical wedding’ in his caption.

Nickyanka was recently honeymooning in the exotic Caribbean islands and even gave us many sneak-peeks of their time there.